BJP releases ‘chargesheet’ against AAP, says Delhi CM failed to provide enough water, hospital beds

November 18, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi:

The BJP’s Delhi unit on Thursday released a “public chargesheet” accusing AAP’s Delhi government of failing to keep its promises to the public, ahead of the civic polls due on December 4.

Challenging AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to a debate, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (BJP) alleged that the CM failed to provide adequate potable water, hospital beds and buses to the people of Delhi.

On the issue of potable water, Mr. Bidhuri said that while the Capital’s demand for water supply has crossed “1300 million gallons per day [MGD]”, only 900 MGD of water is being provided. He added that the Delhi Jal Board does not provide water to nearly 40% of the city’s population.

The BJP leader added that during the tenure of Mr. Kejriwal as the Delhi CM, the number of buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation has reduced from 6,500 to 3,760, despite Mr. Kejriwal promising “to buy 15,000 buses”.

“The people of Delhi have already seen the bad condition of health services during the pandemic. Kejriwal had promised to provide 30,000 new beds in Delhi. But only 2,918 new beds have been provided over the last eight years,” said Mr. Bidhuri. When reached for a comment, AAP did not respond.

The high-stakes elections to the 250 wards under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are set to be held next month. While the BJP looks to secure a fourth consecutive term at the civic body, the AAP is looking to mark its debut in the MCD.