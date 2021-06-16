BJP raises questions over procurement of buses

New Delhi

16 June 2021 23:32 IST

BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government’s decision to keep in abeyance the procurement of 1,000 buses by the DTC after he approached the Lieutenant Governor with a complaint of graft in the process.

In an order issued on June 11, the Transport Department stated that proceedings related to the procurement of 1,000 DTC buses and their annual maintenance contract “be kept in abeyance till further orders.”

“Delhi government has now put the order of the buses in abeyance in a hush-hush manner. The timing of withdrawing the purchase order is highly suspect,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

According to him, the order for 1,000 buses worth ₹890 crore was given to two private companies on a three-year warranty. However, despite the warranty, the government gave the order for maintenance from the very first day of the purchase worth ₹350 crore annually.

Responding to the allegation, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “The BJP had filed a complaint with the L-G. The L-G had constituted an inquiry. We have stopped the process of procurement till the report on this inquiry comes through. We are even ready for an inquiry by the BJP if it wants to institute one.”