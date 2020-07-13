BJP questions govt. about machines from Japan

The high-tech machines, specially brought from Japan for sanitisation, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, had disappeared from the scene as cases were increasing, the BJP alleged here on Monday.
In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri wrote that on April 13, he had announced that a massive sanitation drive was being carried out and that 10 high-tech machines from Japan were being used. “Photographs of these machines were also shown in various media channels and published in newspapers. But surprisingly, today, even after three months, these machines were nowhere to be seen, whereas, today the number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 652,” he wrote.
If these machines had been used only for publicity purposes it is “very objectionable” he also wrote.
Delhi is currently plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic and containment zones are continuously increasing.
“In such a situation, if these machines are really available, they should be used for sanitisation in every area of Delhi or if these machines are not available, then the Chief Minister should tell where have these machines gone,” he stated.
