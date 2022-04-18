BJP questions AAP’s anti-corruption helpline

‘AAP’s Punjab govt. will set an example of how corruption can be eradicated’

The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab for advertising an anti-corruption helpline number and said that a similar number was publicised when AAP came to power in Delhi, however, it was shut down after it failed to arrest a single person.The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab for advertising an anti-corruption helpline number and said that a similar number was publicised when AAP came to power in Delhi, however, it was shut down after it failed to result in a single arrest.

At a press conference addressed by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, the party said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had done nothing to fight corruption in Delhi and had only created a buzz through advertising. It was was trying to do the same in Punjab, Mr. Gupta said.

No probe conducted

“An atmosphere was created in Delhi as if Mr. Kejriwal was trying to fight against corruption. Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officers said that there is no record of the calls received on 1031, the anti-corruption helpline,” Mr. Patra said. Mr. Gupta read out a number of corruption allegations that had been made against AAP leaders, including Minster Satyendar Jain and alleged that these claims of corruption had never been probed.

In response, AAP said when its 49-day government was formed, the ACB worked to the best of its potential leading to the arrest of 75 tainted individuals, including several BJP functionaries. However, the BJP could not bear to see the Delhi government set a benchmark through its anti-corruption mission so it bypassed all laws of the land to unconstitutionally and immorally take away the ACB as well as curtail most of the powers of the Delhi government.

“Punjab has shown its faith in the Kejriwal model and soon, AAP’s Punjab government will stand as an example of how corruption can be eradicated when you have the police under the State government,” AAP said.