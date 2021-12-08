BJP questions AAP claim on 1.5 lakh membership

New Delhi

08 December 2021 00:58 IST

This is really a miracle, says Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday challenged the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that the party had enrolled 1.5 lakh members in a single day.

Calling it “a white lie”, Mr. Bidhuri questioned how a membership drive based on giving missed calls on a phone number could lead to 1.5 lakh new members on the very first day.

“This is really a miracle. There is a total of 86,400 seconds in 24 hours even if it is to be assumed that the people of Delhi were engaged in becoming a member for 24 hours continuously,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“It would have taken at least three to four seconds to give a missed call. Accordingly, not more than 20,000-25,000 missed calls can be received even after calling 24 hours a day, but AAP has made a fictitious claim of 1.5 lakh,” he added.

Mr. Bidhuri said that the Aam Aadmi Party had propagated “a long list of lies” and now the “conceited claim” of making 1.5 lakh members in a day had also been added to it.