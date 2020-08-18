BJP pushes back against AAP over allegations

The BJP on Tuesday took strong exception to allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against its senior leadership in relation to the Shaheen Bagh protests.
The Delhi BJP media head asked why these allegations were surfacing despite comments from the AAP’s own senior leadership, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, expressing solidarity with protesters.
“Have they forgotten their own Manish Sisodia who said he is with Shaheen Bagh, have they forgotten their councillor Tahir Hussain who masterminded the Delhi riots,” BJP spokesperson Ashok Goel asked.
“Why are they [the AAP] so rattled of our Muslim brothers and sisters joining the national mainstream?” he said. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was unavailable for comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.
Party insiders, however, said it was in the process of preparing an all-out attack against AAP in relation to the allegations against its senior leadership over the coming days.
Several residents of Shaheen Bagh, which had served as ground zero for anti-CAA and NEC protests beginning mid-December last year, had joined the BJP at its State headquarters on Sunday triggering a political row.
