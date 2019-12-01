Delhi

BJP protests over ‘polluted water’ in city

more-in

The BJP Delhi Pradesh Yuva Morcha on Saturday staged protests across the city and accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to provide clean drinking water to its citizens.

The protests were held at Palika Bazar in Connaught Place; Khan Market; and at South Extension Part-2. It was led by Yuva Morcha chief Sunil Yadav.

“The drinking water in the national capital has failed on all standards... the Chief Minister [Arvind Kejriwal] is fully responsible,” said Mr. Yadav.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
water pollution
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 6:17:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-protests-over-polluted-water-in-city/article30128382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY