BJP protests over ‘polluted water’ in city

The BJP Delhi Pradesh Yuva Morcha on Saturday staged protests across the city and accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to provide clean drinking water to its citizens.
The protests were held at Palika Bazar in Connaught Place; Khan Market; and at South Extension Part-2. It was led by Yuva Morcha chief Sunil Yadav.
“The drinking water in the national capital has failed on all standards... the Chief Minister [Arvind Kejriwal] is fully responsible,” said Mr. Yadav.
