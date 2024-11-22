ADVERTISEMENT

BJP protests over ‘lavish’ amount spent by Kejriwal on CM bungalow

Published - November 22, 2024 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Several members of the BJP’s Delhi unit held a protest over former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The protesters shouted slogans against the “extravagant expenditure” incurred on the renovation of Mr. Kejriwal’s former residence, the Chief Minister House on 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, which the BJP has dubbed “Sheesh Mahal”. The BJP has alleged that the former CM spent an undue amount of taxpayers’ money to “decorate” the CM House during his tenure. Mr. Sachdeva said, “From day one, we have been saying that Sheesh Mahal is the result of embezzlement of crores of rupees from the public’s hard-earned money.”

