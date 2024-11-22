 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP protests over ‘lavish’ amount spent by Kejriwal on CM bungalow

Published - November 22, 2024 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Several members of the BJP’s Delhi unit held a protest over former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The protesters shouted slogans against the “extravagant expenditure” incurred on the renovation of Mr. Kejriwal’s former residence, the Chief Minister House on 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, which the BJP has dubbed “Sheesh Mahal”. The BJP has alleged that the former CM spent an undue amount of taxpayers’ money to “decorate” the CM House during his tenure. Mr. Sachdeva said, “From day one, we have been saying that Sheesh Mahal is the result of embezzlement of crores of rupees from the public’s hard-earned money.”

Published - November 22, 2024 01:56 am IST

Related Topics

politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.