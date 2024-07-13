BJP protests over ‘inflated’ electricity bills; ‘spreading lies,’ says AAP

BJP leaders and workers protested against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over “inflated” electricity bills in the Capital near Shaheedi Park in ITO on Friday. AAP, meanwhile, termed the allegations “rumours”, and said the BJP was “misleading” Delhi’s residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the government has arbitrarily raised the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) — a surcharge to cover fluctuations in power purchase costs incurred by the discoms — which in turn has inflated consumers’ electricity bills despite the per unit cost of electricity staying the same.

“[Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal brought in the PPAC in 2017 at a rate of 1.7%, which has now been hiked to 46%,” he said, adding that the government had made a grave mistake by not planning to purchase power from the power grid in advance by prepayment — a move that had “cost Delhiites heavily”.

ADVERTISEMENT

North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia said the continuous increase in electricity rates has put the people of Delhi in “financial distress”. “The people of Delhi are struggling due to water issues and have been deceived by Kejriwal’s promise of free electricity. The BJP will not let this deceitful government go and will continue to fight for the rights of Delhiites,” he said.

The protesters, who attempted to march towards the Delhi Secretariat, were dispersed by the police. Mr. Sachdeva was detained along with other protesters, and taken to the IP Estate police station, from where he was released after a warning. The protest was also attended by several representatives from Delhi’s various Resident Welfare Associations.

‘Spreading lies’

“The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) order regarding PPAC states that the current PPAC will remain the same and no more charges will be added. However, a provision in the Electricity Act, 2003, allows discoms to increase PPAC by up to 10% from the rate prescribed by DERC in case of higher cost of power purchase. This provision has been in place since 2003, when the Electricity Act was passed in the Parliament,” an AAP statement read.

It added that since power is purchased from the Electricity Exchange during summer to meet increased demand, PPAC may be greater in summer, especially during heatwaves. “The BJP is requested to stop spreading lies,” the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.