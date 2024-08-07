BJP protests outside Tihar Jail, asks Kejriwal to quit; AAP terms it a ‘charade’

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP on Tuesday staged a protest outside Tihar Jail demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, a day after the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case related to the now-withdrawn 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the protest as a “charade” while accusing the BJP-led Centre of “misusing” probe agencies to “delay” the Chief Minister’s release from jail.

The BJP protest was led by its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, with party workers carrying placards and raising slogans.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Sachdeva said the Chief Minister no longer holds the moral authority to continue in the post after the court declared his arrest legally valid and denied him bail in the CBI case.

The BJP leader also accused Mr. Kejriwal of being the “main conspirator” of the alleged excise policy scam, under which he and several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been arrested for allegedly receiving kickbacks from liquor retailers and manufacturers in exchange for money.

Meanwhile, AAP said people know that Mr. Kejriwal is a “staunchly honest leader”.

‘No evidence against CM’

The party said in a statement that after two years of probe, countless interrogations, and multiple arrests, the Central agencies have not been able to unearth “a single rupee of corruption”.

AAP claimed that even the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has lodged a money laundering case against Mr. Kejriwal, told the court that “not an iota of evidence has been found against the CM”. “The Supreme Court granted the CM bail [in the ED case],” it said.

