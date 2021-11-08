BJP protests outside Kejriwal’s residence, demand cut in VAT on fuel

New Delhi

08 November 2021 23:47 IST

The Delhi BJP on Monday staged a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding an effective price cut of ₹10 each in diesel and petrol through a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT).

Led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the party issued a warning that it would stage a demonstration outside the Chief Minister’s residence every day till the VAT was reduced.

The BJP MLAs said that the Central Government had done a great job of providing relief to the public by reducing the excise duty by ₹10 for diesel and ₹5 for petrol, and now it was the turn of the State Governments to take a step forward.

“More than two dozen State Governments have already provided relief to the public by cutting down VAT, but the Delhi Government is running away from its moral responsibility,” the MLAs said.

The party announced that its Delhi MLAs will stage a dharna outside the CM’s house every day till the Delhi Government reduces VAT rates to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel.