BJP protests outside discom offices over power charges; stop spreading ‘lies’, says AAP

Published - July 16, 2024 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (centre) staging a protest outside a power discom office in Karkardooma on Monday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The BJP on Monday staged protests outside power discom offices across the Capital against “high” electricity bills and demanded the withdrawal of the hike in power purchase adjustment charges (PPAC).

In response, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asked the BJP to “stop misleading people and focus on constructive politics”.

“It is to be noted that power is purchased from the electricity exchange during summers to meet increased demand to provide round the clock supply. Therefore, the PPAC might be greater in summers. The BJP should stop spreading lies,” it said in a statement.

The PPAC is a surcharge to cover fluctuations in power purchase costs incurred by discoms.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP government has been continuously deceiving people in the name of electricity surcharge.  He said as long as this “loot” continues, the BJP will continue to protest and would go door to door to inform people about this.

