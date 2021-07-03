BJP protests outside Delhi Secretariat, seeks Transport Minister’s dismissal

It says CM must take responsibility for ‘financial discrepancies’

The State unit of the BJP on Friday protested against what it termed the “bus purchase scam” at the Delhi Secretariat, demanding the dismissal of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal take responsibility for alleged financial discrepancies related to the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses, protesters assembled at Rajghat from where they proceeded towards the Secretariat raising anti-Kejriwal slogans.

“The matter was raised in State Assembly also. The government had no satisfactory reply to allegations leveled by Vijender Gupta. It was after this that the BJP legislative party took up the matter with the Lieutenant Governor asking for a probe,” said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said buses normally had a three-year guarantee and so there was no need to have a contract with any private company for maintenance.

“More money is being spent on maintenance than their purchase value. In other words, ₹900 crore for 1,000 buses and ₹3,500 crore a year,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“While ₹900 crore was spent on the buses’ purchase, a whopping ₹5,000 will be spent on maintenance, which is a big scam. Hence, the dismissal of the Transport Minister is a must,” Mr. Gupta also said.