BJP protests outside CM house, criticises govt.’s attitude towards tackling pollution

New Delhi

03 March 2021 00:39 IST

The BJP on Tuesday protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against “the Delhi government’s indifferent attitude” towards tackling pollution in the city.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said despite promises to clean Yamuna, the river got more polluted with over 4,400 million litres of polluted water falling into it.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal and president Rajiv Babbar were also present at the protest among others.

“Though the Kejriwal government, in the last four years, collected ₹883 crore from the people in the name of green cess it has spent only 1.6% on of it controlling pollution,” Mr. Gupta alleged.