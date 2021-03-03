Delhi

BJP protests outside CM house, criticises govt.’s attitude towards tackling pollution

The BJP on Tuesday protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against “the Delhi government’s indifferent attitude” towards tackling pollution in the city.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said despite promises to clean Yamuna, the river got more polluted with over 4,400 million litres of polluted water falling into it.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal and president Rajiv Babbar were also present at the protest among others.

“Though the Kejriwal government, in the last four years, collected ₹883 crore from the people in the name of green cess it has spent only 1.6% on of it controlling pollution,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 12:39:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-protests-outside-cm-house-criticises-govts-attitude-towards-tackling-pollution/article33974837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY