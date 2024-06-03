ADVERTISEMENT

BJP protests CM visit to Rajghat, says Mahatma stood for liquor prohibition

Published - June 03, 2024 05:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders and workers staging a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Rajghat in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Several BJP workers, including party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, were detained while holding a flash protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Rajghat ahead of his surrender at Tihar Jail on Sunday.

The BJP workers were trying to block the Chief Minister’s cavalcade as it reached Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial from the CM House in Civil Lines.

Mr. Sachdeva said, “We organised the flash protest as it is shocking that Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the Delhi liquor scam, is being allowed to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, who worked all his life for prohibition.”

The protesters were let off with a warning after an hour, Mr. Sachdeva said. Around 100 workers were detained by the police, party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

‘CM playing victim card’

“By going to Rajghat and Hanuman Mandir before surrendering at Tihar Jail, Kejriwal tried to play his old victim card, but people of Delhi know well that Gandhiji’s ideology has no place in Kejriwal’s lifestyle,” the BJP leader said. He added that the CM has also removed Mahatma Gandhi’s photos from his office and residence.

“People won’t forgive Kejriwal who, by writing a letter from jail, pretended to be worried about the water crisis in Delhi, but once out on bail, paid no attention to it,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

A senior police officer said some the were removed from Rajghat and taken to the Kamla Market police station to maintain law and order.

