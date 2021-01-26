BJP protests at 2,000 venues against ‘₹26K cr. scam’ in DJB

The BJP on Monday staged demonstrations at nearly 2,000 venues seeking to expose an alleged ₹26,000 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta, while addressing activists at the RK Ashram Metro station, lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi government.
“Those who used to take the vows of honesty, talked about not taking car and bungalow, and talked about not taking security, Mr. Kejriwal seems to be immersed in corruption from top to bottom,” Mr. Gupta alleged.
“The ever-profitable DJB is going through a period of ruin in the wake of the Kejriwal government. The DJB has to pay loan interest of ₹3,400 crores every year and its income is only ₹2,400 crores every year. Kejriwal, if you can’t handle the chair of Chief Minister, then resign. You have no right to sit on it,” he demanded.
