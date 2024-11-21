 />
BJP protests against use of 'expensive' items at Kejriwal's earlier bungalow

BJP protests against Arvind Kejriwal for alleged extravagant renovation of official bungalow in New Delhi

Updated - November 21, 2024 01:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP leaders and workers stage a protest against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on November 21, 2024.

BJP leaders and workers stage a protest against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leaders and workers staged a protest in New Delhi against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (November 21, 2024), alleging “extravagant luxurious items” were used for the renovation of the official bungalow that was earlier occupied by him as Delhi Chief Minister.

Also read: BJP slams Kejriwal over ‘missing’ items in CM House

Referring to the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, as “Shesh Mahal”, BJP leaders claimed the extravagantly expensive items found there were not provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) that owns the property.

Several BJP MPs, the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, and Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta staged the protest near Mr. Kejriwal’s present residence at Firoz Shah Road. Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot who joined the BJP after quitting the AAP earlier this week also joined the protest.

Mr. Kejriwal stepped down as Delhi Chief Minister and vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in October this year. The BJP has alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the bungalow and claimed that exorbitantly expensive household goods were used there.

Published - November 21, 2024 01:18 pm IST

