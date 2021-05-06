BJP protests against seizure of oxygen cylinders

New Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday sat in a protest outside a gas agency in north-east Delhi against the Delhi government for the alleged closure of small businesses and the seizure of small oxygen gas cylinders which they deal in.

For last two to three days, BJP Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitendra Mahajan alleged that the Delhi government had been taking action against such establishments, badly inconveniencing patients in home isolation the most . “It is regrettable that the Kejriwal government is forcibly closing small gas agencies and free oxygen sewa counters which were a source of oxygen supply for patients in home isolation and small nursing homes,” he said.

“The Kejriwal government will be held responsible for the deaths of patients in home isolation due to non-availability of oxygen,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

Mr. Gupta also demanded that the Chief Minister state as to why the Delhi government was raising temporary hospitals but making no effort to open the 1,725-bed Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, which stands completed.