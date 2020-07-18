BJP protests against ‘loot’ in power bills

The Delhi BJP on Friday began its “Bijli Jan Andolan” from power offices in all the 70 Assembly constituencies here against what it alleged was “loot” in electricity bills being issued by distribution companies in collusion with the Delhi government.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MPs Dushyant Gautam, Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir along with senior State leaders participated in the protests. Representatives of RWAs, industrial associations, traders’ association were also a part of the stirs.

The party handed over a memorandum to Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairman S.S. Chauhan regarding the problems being faced by citizens due to huge electricity bills. “Arvind Kejriwal, who came to power with the promise of Paani Maaf, Bjili Half, is sending huge bills by imposing power purchase charge, pension surcharge, fixed charge and other surcharges in collusion with discoms,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“The Delhi BJP will not tolerate the injustice done to the people by the Kejriwal government,” he added.