BJP protests against ‘loot’ in power bills

The Delhi BJP on Friday began its “Bijli Jan Andolan” from power offices in all the 70 Assembly constituencies here against what it alleged was “loot” in electricity bills being issued by distribution companies in collusion with the Delhi government.
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MPs Dushyant Gautam, Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir along with senior State leaders participated in the protests. Representatives of RWAs, industrial associations, traders’ association were also a part of the stirs.
The party handed over a memorandum to Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairman S.S. Chauhan regarding the problems being faced by citizens due to huge electricity bills. “Arvind Kejriwal, who came to power with the promise of Paani Maaf, Bjili Half, is sending huge bills by imposing power purchase charge, pension surcharge, fixed charge and other surcharges in collusion with discoms,” Mr. Gupta alleged.
“The Delhi BJP will not tolerate the injustice done to the people by the Kejriwal government,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath