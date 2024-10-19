ADVERTISEMENT

BJP protests against Delhi government, demands tabling of CAG report

Published - October 19, 2024 10:11 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP demands CAG report in Delhi Assembly, protests outside Atishi’s residence, urging Arvind Kejriwal to act immediately

PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta along with party leaders stage a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s residence demanding tabling of CAG report in the Delhi Assembly, on Saturday (October 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on Saturday (October 19, 2024) held a sit-in protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s Mathura Road residence, which she is scheduled to vacate soon, and demanded that the CAG report be tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The protest was led by BJP senior MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta.

Mr. Gupta, hitting out at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, wrote on X, “Kejriwal, come to your senses! Call the assembly session immediately... Bring the CAG report on the table.”

Table pending CAG reports in Assembly: L-G office to Chief Secy.

The BJP has been calling out the AAP Government for not presenting the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the Assembly for the last four years.

According to officials, the CAG reports cover a variety of topics, including the state finances audit, the prevention of vehicular air pollution, public health infrastructure and services, the regulation and supply of liquor, as well as the finance accounts and appropriation accounts.

Earlier, the office of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena also wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma, directing them to present the pending reports by the CAG) in the Assembly.

The L-G office has said 12 CAG reports from 2020-2021 have been pending with the Delhi Government.

