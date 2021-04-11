BJP protests against AAP’s ‘anti-farmer attitude’

Bidhuri says Delhi govt.’s failure has forced them to sell their produce below MSP

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday held a demonstration outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to protest against the “anti-farmers attitude” of the AAP government. It demanded that the government should fulfil the promise for 50% bonus over and above the MSP in Delhi.

Members of the Delhi Pradesh BJP Kisan Morcha and BJP MLAs participated in the protest and said that it was a “failure” of the Delhi government’s Agriculture Department to verify the documents of the farmers that forced them to sell their produce below the MSP being offered by the Central government.

Mr. Bidhuri said that Chief Minister had claimed that it had implemented the Swaminathan Committee report in Delhi and the farmers were being provided 50% bonus over and above the MSP of wheat. However, at present, the MSP declared by the Central government is ₹1,975 per quintal and the 50% bonus comes to ₹987.50 per quintal and this should be paid to the farmers immediately.

The BJP demanded that the Chief Minister immediately issue instructions to the Agriculture Department and direct them to start verification of documents of the farmers so that they are able to sell their produce to the FCI at the MSP announced the Central government.