BJP protests against AAP government’s ‘anti-farmer move’

January 20, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday staged protests both inside and outside the Assembly against the AAP government, accusing it of being “anti-farmer and forcibly acquiring farmers’ lands at throwaway prices” in Nangli Razapur village near Sarai Kale Khan.

On a day when the House proceedings were marred by several disruptions and adjournments, all eight BJP MLAs were marshalled out amid loud protests against the government and demand to raise the farmers’ issues.

Later in a statement, Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said his name was first in the list to raise the matter under Special Mention (Rule 280) in the House business. “But the AAP MLAs did not allow me to raise this issue by creating ruckus,” he said, alleging that despite that the Speaker suspended BJP MLAs.

“The Kejriwal government is acquiring the agricultural land of farmers in Delhi at throwaway prices. On December 26, 2022, the land of the farmers of Nangli Razapur village was acquired at a cost of only ₹22 lakh per acre. This is open loot with the farmers,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged in the statement.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led party workers to a protest outside the Assembly on the same issue.