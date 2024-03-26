ADVERTISEMENT

BJP takes out protest march, demands Kejriwal's resignation

March 26, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a Chief Minister cannot issue directions while being in custody

PTI

BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest, in New Delhi on March 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi BJP leaders and workers took out a protest march on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

ALSO READ
AAP calls to ‘gherao’ PM Modi’s residence against Kejriwal’s arrest; Delhi Police beefs up security

They gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, raising slogans against Mr. Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleging corruption in his government.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal — The prophet of probity

Senior BJP leader and MP Harsh Vardhan said Mr. Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else.

Slamming Mr. Kejriwal for issuing directions to his Ministers while being in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a Chief Minister cannot issue directions while being in custody and alleged that the AAP was creating a drama.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he has lodged a complaint in the matter with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena for strict action.

Health Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday that Mr. Kejriwal has issued directions from ED custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

On March 24, Water Minister Atishi had said the chief minister from ED custody had directed her to solve water and sewer related problems in some areas of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Aam Aadmi Party

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US