BJP promises to flatten landfills, turn schools ‘smart’ in its Sankalp Patra

November 26, 2022 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched its manifesto for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, vowing to set up four more waste-to-energy plants in the next two years to treat the city’s garbage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its 12-point “Sankalp Patra”, the BJP has also promised to clear the city’s three landfills by the end of next year and create organic gardens at the sites.

The manifesto was released by various MPs and leaders of the party, including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP national vice-president and Delhi unit in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, BJP Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, among others.

BJP’s MCD election manifesto committee convener Satish Upadhyay said the “Sankalp Patra” was prepared after receiving over 70,000 suggestions from the public, including various youth organisations, women’s groups, resident welfare associations and trader associations.

Mr. Goyal said the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had failed in its constitutional duty of assisting the MCD. “As per the Finance Commission, they [the Delhi government] had to pay ₹42,000 crore to the corporation, but they only interrupted its functioning by not paying,” he said.

The minister also claimed that it was the Central government which had come forward to fulfil the Capital’s needs.

Pitching its “double engine government” formula, the BJP has also promised financial assistance for housing in the next five years to five lakh families under PM-UDAY and two lakh families under other Central schemes like “Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan”, under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 flats for slum dwellers earlier this month.

For Delhi’s Purvanchali population, Mr. Gupta said the BJP will prepare 1,000 permanent Chhath Puja ghats if it comes to power in the MCD.

The manifesto also includes the BJP’s earlier promise of launching the ‘MyMCD’ mobile app within 100 days to digitise services of the civic body. A dedicated helpline will also be set up to register corruption complaints online, it added.

Mr. Gupta also said 50 women-run kitchens, called ‘Annapurna Rasoi’, will be set up, where people may buy a meal for ₹5.

Appealing to women voters, the BJP’s poll promises include bicycles to all class V girl students of MCD schools and monthly scholarship to academically-gifted girl students after class V. Mr. Gupta also said that all 1,616 MCD schools will be turned into smart schools by 2027.

Other promises that feature on the manifesto of the BJP, which was at the helm of the civic body for 15 years, include improvement of parking facilities, regularisation of the city’s weekly markets and online monthly registration of vendors, scrapping factory licences, as well as promoting e-governance in the MCD.

The party had received inputs for the manifesto on a WhatsApp number it had issued and from 1,000 suggestion boxes across Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT