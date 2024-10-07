GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP promises Nirmal Yamuna plan, housing scheme if voted to power in Delhi Assembly election

Published - October 07, 2024 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Sunday promised to launch a Nirmal Yamuna scheme to free the river from pollution within a year and assured to continue with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s free electricity and water schemes if voted to power in the Delhi Assembly poll slated for February next year. The party also promised residents to implement the Cetre’s flagship housing and healthcare programmes as its leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with resuming mutation of properties and doing away with mandatory no-objection certificate for power connections in Delhi villages. Addressing a “Thank You Modiji” rally in Burari, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The Narendra Modi government at the Centre responded with sensitivity by removing the requirement for departmental NOCs for electricity connections for millions of people in unauthorised colonies and non-conforming areas of Delhi.” “It also accepted the long-standing demand of people from Delhi’s urbanised villages by reopening property mutations after two decades,” he said. Mr. Sachdeva assured people that if voted to power, the BJP will work to fulfil their dreams. “I assure the people of Delhi that if voted to power, the BJP government in its first Cabinet meeting extend the benefit of electricity and water subsidies to the middle class as well. We will implement the Pradhan mantri Awas Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” he said. BJP’s New Delhi Lok Sabha member bansuri Swaraj said her party is laying the foundation for victory in the Delhi Assembly poll from Burari. “The people in rural areas of Delhi will now find it easier to mutate their ancestral land. The second forward-looking decision is that 3.30 lakh people will receive the gift of light from Prime Minister Narendra Modi before Diwali,” she said. “No approvals or recommendations will be required for installing electricity meters in illegal and unauthorized colonies,” she added.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:14 am IST

