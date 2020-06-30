BJP presses refresh button in the Capital

New Delhi

Delayed due to the series of lockdowns since March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally hit the refresh button in Delhi. A month after the appointment of its new State president, Adesh Gupta, the Delhi BJP will overhaul its State unit over the coming days in a month-long exercise.

Out of power at the State-level for over two decades, BJP’s core group met here on Monday and reportedly told leaders in attendance that the national leadership had given them the task of ensuring that the party’s Delhi unit had “the best organisational structure in the country” compared to any other State unit.

“This refresh has been long overdue. It would have happened right after the Delhi Assembly elections but could not because of restrictions related to the lockdown, which also delayed the appointment of a new State president. A lot of changes are likely with the national leadership keeping a close watch,” said a senior party leader.

According to sources, the party’s national leadership has asked the core group to ensure that only office-bearers with “actual” public connect and “in touch with the ground” both in terms of their contact with the people as well as party cadre should make the cut.

All claims of being “connected to the ground” will actually be verified, “no recommendations” will be entertained and senior faces from the party’s State unit could find themselves in “smaller posts” if the party felt they needed to “strengthen it” through them, insiders said.

“The national leadership wants Delhi to be the best in terms of organisational structure compared to any other State unit of the BJP. Senior Delhi leaders are expected to get more responsibilities. A committee has actually been established to verify claims of being connected to the ground by potential office-bearers,” another senior leader said.

In addition to Mr. Gupta, national general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, national vice president Shyam Jaju, national BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar, party’s seven Delhi MPs, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bihduri, former LoP Vijender Gupta, former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay and former MPs Vijay Goel and Maheish Girri were part of the core group meeting.

According to those aware of developments, the exercise will initially focus on the district level, then the mandal level and finally the pradesh or State level. The exercise will be over by the end of July when new officer-bearers are scheduled to be announced.