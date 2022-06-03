BJP presiding over Pandits’ second exodus: Sanjay Singh

AAP creating fear among Kashmiris: Adesh Gupta

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for allegedly presiding over another exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference on Friday, blamed the BJP’s “incompetence and failures” for the “targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits”.

Mr. Singh said, “Kashmiri Pandits have been forced into an exodus for the second time. In 1990, a BJP-backed government was in power, and again now, a full-majority Modi government seems clueless about the situation.”

The party announced that it will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits on June 5. Nine targeted killings have been reported from Kashmir over the past 22 days.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj called the Centre’s policy on rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits “a colossal failure”. Mr. Bhardwaj said, “AAP vehemently condemns Centre’s failure and incompetence in providing safety to Kashmiri Pandits”.

“Rather than being concerned about the safety and security of Kashmiri Pandits, the BJP is preoccupied with implicating opposition leaders. All that BJP has done in power is publicised The Kashmir Files movie that sold the pain of Kashmiri Pandits,” Mr. Bhardwaj added.

In response to AAP’s criticism, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta said that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been talking about Kashmiri Pandits, over whose misery Mr. Kejriwal and his MLAs laughed in the assembly. “AAP is working to create fear among Kashmiris,” Mr. Gupta added.