BJP postpones meet to chalk out ‘Assembly election plans’

A significant meeting to chart the way forward for its strategy for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections was postponed by the State unit of the BJP as a mark of respect to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini, who passed away.

The meeting, which will now be held on Wednesday morning, will focus on what the party claimed was a “comprehensive scheme” for the expansion of the party where the party’s national organisation general secretary Ram Lal will be in attendance.

Day-long deliberations on chalking the way forward for its campaign, in addition to zeroing-in on potential candidates for the Assembly elections, will be held at the party state headquarters on Wednesday.