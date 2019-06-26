BJP postpones meet to chalk out ‘Assembly election plans’

A significant meeting to chart the way forward for its strategy for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections was postponed by the State unit of the BJP as a mark of respect to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini, who passed away.
The meeting, which will now be held on Wednesday morning, will focus on what the party claimed was a “comprehensive scheme” for the expansion of the party where the party’s national organisation general secretary Ram Lal will be in attendance.
Day-long deliberations on chalking the way forward for its campaign, in addition to zeroing-in on potential candidates for the Assembly elections, will be held at the party state headquarters on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor