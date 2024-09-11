BJP plotting to topple Delhi govt. through President’s Rule: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP for seeking the dismissal of the Delhi government from President Droupadi Murmu.

The principal Opposition party responded by claiming that the government had lost the right to remain in power after “repeated violations of Constitutional norms”.

The demand was made by a BJP delegation during a meeting with the President on August 30. The party also submitted a memorandum to Ms. Murmu, claiming that Delhi was facing a “constitutional crisis” in the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail following his arrest by Central probe agencies in corruption cases.

The fresh spat between the two parties has ensued after the President’s Secretariat forwarded the memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs for “proper action”. According to a source, such queries are “routinely forwarded to the nodal ministries” by the President’s Office.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the AAP government through the “backdoor” by imposing President’s Rule.

“If the BJP topples the government, the people of Delhi will give it a befitting reply. The BJP will lose even the eight seats it holds now and will be reduced to zero in the next year’s Assembly poll,” she said.

The Minister also said the BJP believes in grabbing power by “poaching MLAs of ruling parties” whenever it loses elections. “They did it in Delhi too, but could not succeed. So, now, they have set their second conspiracy in motion,” she said.

‘Respond to issues’

Reacting to it, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said the BJP has requested the President to immediately dismiss the government as it has failed to fulfil its constitutional obligations.

Mr. Gupta demanded the government’s response to the issues raised by them. He said the memorandum highlighted the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, the “breakdown” of the administrative machinery, and the “deliberate” non-implementation of Central schemes.

“The government has repeatedly violated constitutional norms. AAP should stop playing the victim card and misleading people,” Mr. Gupta said.

