GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP plotting to topple Delhi govt. through President’s Rule: AAP

Requested President to dismiss Delhi govt., says BJP; AAP has no right to remain in power after repeatedly violating Constitution norms, says LoP

Published - September 11, 2024 05:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Minister Atishi. File photo

Delhi Minister Atishi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP for seeking the dismissal of the Delhi government from President Droupadi Murmu.

The principal Opposition party responded by claiming that the government had lost the right to remain in power after “repeated violations of Constitutional norms”.

The demand was made by a BJP delegation during a meeting with the President on August 30. The party also submitted a memorandum to Ms. Murmu, claiming that Delhi was facing a “constitutional crisis” in the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail following his arrest by Central probe agencies in corruption cases.

The fresh spat between the two parties has ensued after the President’s Secretariat forwarded the memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs for “proper action”. According to a source, such queries are “routinely forwarded to the nodal ministries” by the President’s Office.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the AAP government through the “backdoor” by imposing President’s Rule.

 “If the BJP topples the government, the people of Delhi will give it a befitting reply. The BJP will lose even the eight seats it holds now and will be reduced to zero in the next year’s Assembly poll,” she said. 

The Minister also said the BJP believes in grabbing power by “poaching MLAs of ruling parties” whenever it loses elections. “They did it in Delhi too, but could not succeed. So, now, they have set their second conspiracy in motion,” she said.

‘Respond to issues’

Reacting to it, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said the BJP has requested the President to immediately dismiss the government as it has failed to fulfil its constitutional obligations.

Mr. Gupta demanded the government’s response to the issues raised by them. He said the memorandum highlighted the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, the “breakdown” of the administrative machinery, and the “deliberate” non-implementation of Central schemes. 

“The government has repeatedly violated constitutional norms. AAP should stop playing the victim card and misleading people,” Mr. Gupta said.

Published - September 11, 2024 05:34 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.