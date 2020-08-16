Delhi

BJP pledges to make nation ‘Atmanirbhar’

The BJP, on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, pledged to make the nation ‘Atmanirbhar’ and urged citizens to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal For Local initiative.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party had initiated the ‘Gandagi Delhi Chhodo’ sanitation campaign with the Municipal Corporations of Delhi on the lines of Mr. Modi’s ‘Bharat Gandagi Chhodo' initiative.

