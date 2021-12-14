BJP playing with people’s lives: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that a massive fire broke out at Bhalswa landfill, which is under the control of the BJP-governed municipal corporation, on Sunday and piles of trash fell endangering passers-by.

“The three life threatening mountains of garbage are the only gifts of the BJP’s 15-year rule of the municipal corporations to Delhi. The plight of those living around the garbage mountains has never been relieved and the BJP is carelessly playing with their lives,” Durgesh Pathak, AAP in-charge of corporations, said.

He said that fires have broken out in the past also, but the corporations seem to have never taken action.