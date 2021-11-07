BJP playing politics over Chhath Puja, says AAP

‘Not letting Purvanchalis prepare ghats’

Politics over Chhath Puja in Delhi intensified on Saturday with the Aam Aadmi Party accusing the BJP of not letting ‘Purvanchalis’ prepare ‘ghats’ required to perform rituals pertaining to the festival.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urged the BJP to stop playing “dirty politics” over Chhath Puja and let people celebrate the festival in Delhi.

“And, if they [BJP] continue playing dirty politics over Chhath Puja, Purvanchali [People who hail from Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh] will not forgive them,” AAP legislator Sanjeev Jha warned while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.

The BJP hit back, accusing the AAP of trying to create tension over the issue.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also appealed to the people to not pay heed to the “provocative statements” of the AAP leaders.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the municipal corporations are developing ‘ghats’ for Chhath Puja at “all traditionally identified locations”, the BJP leader clarified.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited celebrations of Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna this year.

In a recent order, the authority said Puja celebrations will be allowed at designated sites in the city, except on the banks of the river Yamuna.

Following this, Mr. Jha requested L-G Anil Baijal to allow Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna, saying ghats (banks) are cleaned before the devotees perform rituals.

“At the behest of the BJP, however, the L-G issued an order barring Chhath Puja celebrations at Yamuna banks,” the AAP MLA alleged.

“The BJP is now trying to prevent the celebration of Chhath Puja at DDA and municipal corporations’ land in Delhi. It’s clear that the BJP hates Purvanchalis,” he charged.

Mr. Jha alleged that authorities are not letting devotees prepare ghats for Chhath Puja at various locations in Delhi at the behest of the BJP.

“Preparations for Chhath Puja ghat were under way in Dwarka. The Mayor of the BJP-ruled municipal corporation visited the spot and said Puja will not be allowed,” he said, adding that the AAP MLA of the area has been sitting on a dharna at the site in protest against denial of permission by the Mayor.

Lashing out at the BJP, AAP leader Somnath Bharti claimed that the saffron party is “insulting” ‘Purvanchalis’ by putting hurdles in their preparations for Chhath Puja.