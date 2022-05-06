BJP plans to make 60 lakh people homeless, alleges AAP

Ruling party is furious over encroachments by Rohingya and Bangladeshis being razed: Delhi BJP president

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the BJP plans to deploy bulldozers in 1,750 unauthorised colonies and 860 slum clusters in the city and make 60 lakh people living there “homeless”.

The BJP attacked the Aam Aadmi Party saying it is furious over the way the BJP-ruled municipal corporations are getting the illegal encroachments by “Rohingya and Bangladeshis razed”.

“The master plan of the BJP is to destroy all of Delhi and eventually make people homeless. Over the last 17 years, BJP leaders, councillors, mayors and junior engineers have fiercely approved unauthorised constructions throughout the city, making a lot of money,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said that they are now on a rampage, trying to run bulldozers over the so-called illegal structures.

The AAP leader also alleged that the BJP has served notices to over 3 lakh people in various authorised DDA colonies and intends to demolish houses even for minor adjustments, which were previously granted by officials and mayors of the BJP-led corporations to make money. “The BJP’s ‘bulldozer politics’ strategy is risky for Delhi, I am warning everyone again,” he said.

‘Baseless claims’

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said whether it is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Mr. Sisodia or anyone else from AAP, they all seem to be confused and furious as they fear that their vote bank may slip away from them. “This is why Sisodia held a press conference here today [Thursday] and only talked about false and baseless things. The fact is AAP is not able to digest the action by corporations against illegal ‘ ghuspathias (intruders)‘,” he said.

Mr. Gutpa also alleged that “free water, ration, electricity and ₹10,000 being given by the AAP government to these people for violence during elections now stand unmasked”.

Mr. Sisodia, however, accused the BJP of conducting the demolition drives to make money again and demanded that the authorities and the BJP leaders be held accountable for their actions that led to the unauthorised constructions. “Bulldozers should be used to demolish their homes instead of rendering ordinary people homeless,” he said.