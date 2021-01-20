Delhi

BJP plans donation drive for Ram temple

The BJP is planning a city-wide drive in which it will use its organisational strength to seek donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya from citizens beginning February 1, said party sources.

The first meeting in this regardwas convened at the party’s State headquarters over the weekend where senior members of the BJP Delhi leadership and functionaries of the Vishva Hindu Parishad as well as Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh were also present, they said.

The would hit the streets requesting donations ranging from ₹10 upwards.

