BJP perpetuated strife among Kukis and Meitis: AAP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the issue and charged the BJP with expanding its “factory of hatred” throughout the country

June 18, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued to attack the BJP over the ongoing violence in Manipur and charged the party with “perpetuating strife among Kukis and Meitis”.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the issue and charged the BJP with expanding its “factory of hatred” throughout the country.

Mr. Singh alleged that the BJP’s influence has resulted in divisions and conflicts across the nation. “They fuel disputes under the guise of Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Sikh and Hindu-Christian clashes. When they run out of ideas to create religious tensions, they exploit caste differences and ignite hatred amongst Jats, Marathas and Adivasis, pitting communities against each other. They perpetuate strife among Kukis and Meiteis etc.,” he said.

“When the BJP plants the seeds of hatred, it affects all Indians and perpetuates the burden faced by the common citizens,” he said.

AAP demanded that Mr. Modi prioritise “pressing issues at the grassroots level” over foreign tours and take immediate action to address the violence in the northeastern State.

‘Railway mismanaged’

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out against the Centre’s “mismanagement” of the Indian Railway in a series of tweets on Sunday. The Delhi BJP issued a tweet in response, stating, “The one who cannot run the DTC, how will he run Delhi?” It accused the CM of destroying Delhi’s public transport and not buying new buses.

Mr. Kejriwal said, “The under-educated government has destroyed the whole railway system. How is the government, which is incapable of running the railway, allowed to run the country? Even if you book tickets for AC coaches, finding a seat to sit or sleep is nearly impossible.” He alleged that AC and sleeper coaches of trains have deteriorated to a level worse than general bogies. “These people do not know how to run the government because they do not understand the system,” he added.

