BJP peddling lies on MCD school students’ uniform allowance: AAP

August 10, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday denied allegations that the MCD had reduced the uniform allowance for schoolchildren from ₹1,100 to ₹600 and blamed an official appointed during the BJP tenure for the “confusion”.

The BJP on Tuesday had charged the AAP-ruled MCD with reducing the uniform allowance and restricting the scheme to girl students and those belonging to the SC/ST communities.

Leader of the MCD House Mukesh Goel on Wednesday said the Centre had directly transferred its share of the allowance of ₹600 to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts for the 2022-23 academic session.

“However, a BJP-appointed special officer did not ensure the transfer of the Delhi government’s share. How is AAP responsible for it?” he said, adding that the party has not reduced any allowance since it came to power in the MCD.

In response, Delhi BJP’s media cell chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “This year, the uniform allowance of ₹600 was disbursed over April and May. How is it possible that Mukesh Goel did not know about the cuts till now?”

An MCD official said ₹500, the portion of the allowance not paid by the Centre, can only be disbursed after the civic body’s Standing Committee approval. “As Standing Committee is not in place, the amount can’t be disbursed,” he said.