HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP peddling lies on MCD school students’ uniform allowance: AAP

August 10, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

Mehul Malpani
Leader of the MCD House Mukesh Goel on Wednesday said of ₹1,100 given to students from SC/ST communities, ₹600 was contributed by the Centre under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme and the remaining amount by the Delhi government.

Leader of the MCD House Mukesh Goel on Wednesday said of ₹1,100 given to students from SC/ST communities, ₹600 was contributed by the Centre under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme and the remaining amount by the Delhi government. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday denied allegations that the MCD had reduced the uniform allowance for schoolchildren from ₹1,100 to ₹600 and blamed an official appointed during the BJP tenure for the “confusion”.

The BJP on Tuesday had charged the AAP-ruled MCD with reducing the uniform allowance and restricting the scheme to girl students and those belonging to the SC/ST communities.

Leader of the MCD House Mukesh Goel on Wednesday said the Centre had directly transferred its share of the allowance of ₹600 to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts for the 2022-23 academic session.

“However, a BJP-appointed special officer did not ensure the transfer of the Delhi government’s share. How is AAP responsible for it?” he said, adding that the party has not reduced any allowance since it came to power in the MCD.

In response, Delhi BJP’s media cell chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “This year, the uniform allowance of ₹600 was disbursed over April and May. How is it possible that Mukesh Goel did not know about the cuts till now?”

An MCD official said ₹500, the portion of the allowance not paid by the Centre, can only be disbursed after the civic body’s Standing Committee approval. “As Standing Committee is not in place, the amount can’t be disbursed,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics (general) / middle schools

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.