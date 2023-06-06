BJP outreach: Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Rupani visit Chandni Chowk

June 06, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party kicked off its month-long outreach programme aimed at next year’s Lok Sabha poll from Chandni Chowk on Monday.

The constituency MP Harsh Vardhan and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay led the event, meeting businesspersons as well as representatives of the Jain community. They also visited several places of worship in the area.

The campaign, whose groundwork began on June 1, is aimed at taking the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre to the public.

Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats had been split into two clusters for the campaign, as per the party’s plan of approaching all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies as 117 different clusters, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Mr. Rupani being appointed observers.

Mr. Jaishankar will oversee the party’s campaign in New Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and West Delhi constituencies, while the former Gujarat CM will supervise BJP’s programmes in Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and East Delhi.

Jaishankar to visit

A BJP functionary said Mr. Jaishankar will begin his outreach from North West Delhi on Friday.

Distributing booklets among people on Monday on the Centre’s work done since 2014, Mr. Rupani said the Prime Minister made social welfare schemes “a medium for the upliftment of the society”.

“The Modi government has brought exemplary changes in Delhi too and the first glimpse of change is visible at its airport and railway stations,” he added.

Sources in the Delhi BJP said the party plans a rally each in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the second half of the month. “The rallies will energise the party volunteers as we want to start working for the 2024 elections right away and retain all seven seats,” a senior leader said.