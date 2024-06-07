BJP outperformed Delhi’s Oppn. candidates in 10 of 12 reserved Assembly segments in Lok Sabhba election

Data show that the candidates fielded by the BJP, who swept all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital in the recently concluded general election, secured a lead in 10 of the 12 reserved Assembly segments in their constituencies, while the Opposition INDIA bloc candidates led in only two.

“The BJP has thwarted the poll alliance formed between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress this year, and the biggest contributors towards our win were members of the scheduled castes,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Hitting back, AAP said it “vehemently condemns” politics rooted in caste or religion. “We are committed to inclusive development that benefits all,” read a statement released by the party.

In East Delhi (an unreserved Lok Sabha constituency), AAP fielded SC candidate Kuldeep Kumar, an MLA from the reserved Kondli Assembly seat, against BJP’s Harsh Malhotra. However, according to data released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Office, Mr. Kumar secured less votes than Mr. Malhotra in both the reserved Assembly segments in the constituency, including his own. In Kondli, he won 57,985 votes as compared to the BJP candidate’s 59,551 votes, while in Trilokpuri, he managed to get 55,244 votes as opposed to Mr. Malhotra’s 62,731 votes.

In North West Delhi, Delhi’s sole reserved Parliamentary constituency, BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya defeated Congress’ Udit Raj in all three reserved Assembly segments. In Bawana, he secured 1,17,586 votes compared to Mr. Raj’s 82,896 votes. In Sultanpur Majra, he won 54,957 votes against the Congress candidate’s 46,774 votes, and in Mangolpuri, Mr. Chandoliya led with 62,374 votes, while Mr. Raj lagged behind with only 50,053 votes.

In West Delhi constituency’s sole reserved Assembly segment, Madipur, BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat took the lead with 59,258 votes, while AAP’s Mahabal Mishra trailed at 45,240 votes.

Similarly, in New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj of the BJP secured 52,562 votes and 58,092 votes in the reserved Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar Assembly segments, respectively, compared to AAP’s Somnath Bharti winning only 45,416 votes and 51,534 votes in the same areas.

However, South Delhi and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies saw INDIA bloc candidates register a lead in some of the reserved Assembly segments. Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress led in North East Delhi’s Seemapuri with 66,604 votes against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s count of 61,017 votes, but in Gokalpur, Mr. Tiwari established his lead with 80,757 votes compared to Mr. Kumar’s tally of 70,159 votes.

In South Delhi, BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led with 73,883 votes in Deoli, while AAP’s Sahi Ram trailed with 71,513 votes. But in Ambedkar Nagar, Mr. Ram led with 46,327 votes against Mr. Bidhuri’s 45,523 votes.

The Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, meanwhile, had no reserved Assembly seats under its jurisdiction.

‘Anti-poor’

Defending its performance, AAP said the BJP government at the Centre is “blatantly anti-poor”. “Their failure to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha clearly highlights this fact,” the statement added.

“The BJP government used bulldozers to demolish the properties of the poor, and especially targeted marginalised communities. We are grateful to the people of this country for delivering a befitting reply to the BJP, ensuring that they cannot amend the Constitution to eradicate reservations,” AAP said.

