BJP organises yatra to address slum dwellers’ issues

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday commenced the party’s ‘Jhuggi Samman Yatra’, which seeks to address the issues being faced by the Capital’s slum dwellers.

The yatra began at Jawahar Camp in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar Industrial Area and passed through Sanjay and Indira Jhuggi Camps before ending at Chuna Bhathi Jhuggi Camp.

BJP national vice president Baijyant Jay Panda addressed a gathering of jhuggi residents at Jawahar Camp before flagging off the yatra.

Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP Ramesh Bidhuri, former Union Minister Vijay Goel, and NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay, attended the programme.

“The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand accountable to the poorest of poor and to ensure that this accountability reaches the last person in society, we organised this yatra today,” Mr. Panda said.

“Through this yatra, we will take the Central government’s schemes and their benefits to those living in the jhuggi clusters,” he added.

Mr. Gupta distributed Ujwala gas connections, Sukanya Yojna registration slips, appreciation certificates, and sarees to jhuggi residents.