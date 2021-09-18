BJP organises series of events on PM’s birthday

New Delhi

18 September 2021 00:41 IST

Photo expo showcasing his life launched

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday on Friday, organised various events across the Capital.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda launched the ‘Sewa and Samarpan’ programme from the party’s national headquarters by inaugurating a photo exhibition depicting 20 years of public life of Mr. Modi.

“The Sewa and Samarpan programme will continue for 21 days during the course of which several programmes will be organised,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

Cake cut in slum

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri organised a celebration among slum dwellers in the Badarpur area where a cake in the Prime Minster’s name was cut and distributed among residents.

“The residents of unauthorised colonies are very happy that the Modi government has given them the ownership rights of their houses. The residents of Arpan Vihar in the Badarpur area organised a havan for his long life,” the LOP said.

Former Union Ministers Vijay Goel and Satyanarayan Jatiya, along with hundreds of party cadres, took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Martyr Bhagat Singh Park, ITO to Red Fort.

Mr. Goel said the Prime Minister had started schemes which were directly benefiting citizens on the one hand and on the other, Mr. Modi was, like Mahatma Gandhi, simultaneously “eradicating many social evils.”