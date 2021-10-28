BJP opposes new vends, issues public appeal

New Delhi

28 October 2021 00:40 IST

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday expressed strong opposition to new liquor vends across the Capital and issued a public appeal asking residents to inform the party of such establishments opening in their localities so steps could be taken to oppose them.

The party’s women’s wing would hit the streets and protest against every such shop as part of the Delhi Government’s new excise policy, the BJP said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there were about 500 active liquor vends in the city whose number had now gone up to 850 making the Delhi Government’s intention transforming it into “a city of liquor” clear.

“Earlier, these shops used to remain open till 11 p.m., now they will be open till 3 a.m.; in such an atmosphere one can’t think of a peaceful society. We appealed to Delhiites to inform us if a new liquor shop opens in their area so that the BJP can go there and oppose,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta alleged most of the contracts for the new liquor vends had “gone to AAP workers and sympathisers.”

“On one hand Kejriwal himself goes around closing down these liquor shops while on the other talks about making liquor available in every nook and corner of the city. This policy will lead to feeling of insecurity among women and increase crime rate and we are therefore opposed to it,” he said.