BJP opposed rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants: AAP

March 30, 2022 01:22 IST

Delhi govt. has provided permanent jobs to displaced Kashmiri teachers: Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed that the city government had approved regularisation of Kashmiri migrant teachers in government-run schools but it was the Centre-appointed Lt Governor Anil Baijal who opposed it.

The party also alleged that the BJP made a fake press release that the Delhi government did not do anything for Kashmiri migrant teachers.

Thanked CM

AAP leader Atishi said that Kashmiri migrant teachers have written a letter and thanked party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“In the past eight years since the Narendra Modi’s government came to power in the Centre, the BJP has staunchly opposed the rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants, and done its best to interfere in the regularisation of their jobs,” Ms. Atishi said.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP has not left a single stone unturned in the past eight years to trouble the ill-fated Kashmiri migrants. She claimed that the issue of regularisation of 233 Kashmiri migrant teachers who endured a great deal of trouble to survive, was stretched for years and opposed by the BJP.

She said that the Delhi government removed every BJP impediment and provided permanent jobs to the displaced Kashmiri teachers.

Sought apology

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP members raised slogans and demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the House over the alleged “mockery of Kashmiri Pandits” by him.