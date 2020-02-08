BJP offering money to voters, AAP tells EC

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inquire into an alleged incident where Union Minister Giriraj Singh and other BJP leaders were disturbing money to “influence” voters.

The party also requested the ECI to register an FIR against Mr. Singh.

“A day before voting, Mr. Singh and BJP MPs are openly distributing money and liquor in different Assembly constituencies in Delhi and influencing the election. Such news about Mr. Singh has come from the Rithala Assembly constituency. People said they [BJP] were preparing to distribute money,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference.

‘Launch inquiry’

He added that AAP has informed the Chief Election Commissioner and CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Delhi about the issue. “The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah have assigned them [MPs] to distribute money and the Election Commission should stop it and inquire immediately,” he said.

He added that BJP MPs who are not residents of Delhi should not be allowed to stay in different Assembly constituencies in the city.