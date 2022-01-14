BJP not allowing work using MLA funds: AAP

Technical issue in obstructed work, clarifies BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said the BJP-governed municipal corporations were not allowing development works even using Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) funds.

“To eliminate the problem of traffic jams in Delhi, we widened many roads which come under the PWD, but we could not widen the roads under the MCDs. I gave money from MLA funds for widening the road connecting the Press Enclave road with Malviya Nagar intersection. Work order got sanctioned, groundbreaking ceremony took place, but local BJP councillor Nandini Sharma did not let the work start,” said AAP MLA Somnath Bharti.

He alleged that because of the BJP councillor’s pressure, the Standing Committee Chairman of SDMC did not let the resolution for the project pass despite keeping the MLA-LAD funds for four years.

The MLA added that the SDMC had taken funds from MLAs on several occasions but had not done any work because of pressure from BJP councillors.

Responding to his allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Bharti seemed to have entered “an internal competition within AAP of levelling allegations against the BJP-ruled MCDs”.

“Before levelling such allegations, Somnath Bharti should ponder why councillors will stop any development work in their area and invite the wrath of local citizens & RWAs. According to information from the local civic office, there are technical issues in the obstructed work,” Mr. Kapoor said.