‘BJP naming poll in-charges an indication of early polls in city’

The announcement of election in-charges for Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi by the BJP’s national leadership on Friday is being interpreted as an indication of “early elections” in the Capital, said party sources.

BJP president Amit Shah has appointed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as the election in-charge for the Capital. Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Hardeep Puri have been appointed as co-incharges.

While the Delhi Assembly elections are due in February next year, polls are due in Haryana and Maharashtra in October this year; and between November and December 2019 in Jharkhand.

Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, provides for the possibility of holding elections to a Legislative Assembly six months before it is scheduled to expire, a party source said.

Delhi happens to be the “only State or territory” where elections are due in early 2020, said a senior party leader.

Poll schedules

“Elections to the respective Assemblies of Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are due in the last quarter of this year while those to the Delhi Assembly are due in early 2020. This is being interpreted as an indication of the possibility of early elections in the Capital either simultaneously or around the time of elections in the other three States,” the leader said.

According to another leader, the possibility was also in line with the BJP’s One-Nation-One-Election initiative.

“One can’t discount the possibility of early and simultaneous elections in the country on many accounts... the biggest among this is the internal security situation in the country after the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir,” the leader said.

Another leader, however, said the announcement of poll in-charges for the Capital could be to ensure “better preparation” given that the BJP has just three legislators in the Delhi Assembly.

“Early polls in Delhi could also serve as an opportunity for the party to capitalise on the electoral benefits that could accrue to the BJP nationally on account of the situation in J&K and its resonance with the cause of nationalism,” said a party source.

Delhi BJP incharge of Media, Social Media & IT Cell Pratyush Kanth said: “The State unit is making preparations as per the directions of the national leadership and will deliver the best performance possible as and when required.”