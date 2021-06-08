BJP names candidates for mayoral elections

New Delhi

The BJP, with a clear majority in the three municipal corporations in Delhi, on Tuesday nominated its candidates for various posts in the civic bodies.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh and Archana Dilip Singh filed their nominations for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation; Jogiram Jain for Chairman of Standing Committee, Vijay Kumar Bhagat for Vice Chairman and Shail Bihari Goswami for Leader of the House.

For the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Shyam Sunder Agarwal and Kiran Vaid filed papers for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Veer Singh Pawar for Standing Committee Chairman, Deepak Malhotra for Vice Chairman and Satyapal Singh for Leader of the House.

For the South body, Mukesh Suryan and Pawan Sharma filed their nominations for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Colonel B.K. Oberoi and Poonam Bhati for Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee and Inderjit Sherawat for Leader of the House.

All the BJP candidates are set to be elected on June 16.