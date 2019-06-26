BJP must take action against economic fugitives: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said the Central government cannot run away from its responsibility on black money issue.

“Mere talk is not enough, BJP government will have to take strict action against economic fugitives,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, said.

Mr. Singh said that a Standing Committee report on black money is worrying. “Only talk will not bring this money back. The Centre will have to take stern steps. People like Nirvav Modi and Vijay Mallya, who robbed the country of thousands of crores, have been hoodwinking the Indian government. We will have to take strict action against them. The Centre will have to explain, What happened to the government’s Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill? What action did the government take against economic fugitives?” the MP asked.